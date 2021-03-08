Earlier today, OnePlus announced that the OnePlus 9 series smartphones will launch at an event on March 23. The company even gave us a glimpse of one of the upcoming phones, and has promised some camera performance upgrades, thanks to its partnership with Hasselblad. We already know a lot about the specs and even the design of the upcoming phones courtesy of leaks, but it was unclear if the OnePlus 9 series phones will come with a charger in the box. Well, thankfully, you will get a charger in the retail package.

Actually, buyers might find a 65W charger in the retail box.

Replying to a user's query on the official OnePlus forum, co-founder and CEO Pete Lau revealed that the upcoming phones will indeed ship with a charger in the box. As per leaks, the OnePlus 9 Pro will offer support for 65W fast charging, and we might actually get a 65W power brick in the retail package. OnePlus has traditionally offered a charging brick of the same capacity as the peak wattage supported by the phone itself. For example, the OnePlus 8T's retail package included a 65W charging adapter.

It began with Apple, Samsung followed, but only Xiaomi nailed the charger drama!

While this might come as good news for potential buyers, the fact that it is something that users have to worry about is disheartening, to put it mildly. Apple set the ball rolling by ditching the charger from the iPhone 12 series' retail package, claiming that it would help reduce e-waste. Back then, it was argued that many buyers already have a charger lying back at home.

We have to worry whether a $1,000 phone will come with a charger now!

Samsung, after making fun of Apple for the choice it made, actually followed in the footsteps and removed the charger from the Galaxy S21's retail package. While the concerns of both companies are legit, the implementation is not the best. Xiaomi, on the other hand, took a much better approach here. With the launch of Mi 11 flagship, the company announced that it would sell the phone in two bundles – one with an included charger, and the one without it – at the same cost.

Instead of making a controversial move, Xiaomi left it in the hands of customers to make the responsible choice. If they have a charger at home, they can opt for the bundle without one, helping reduce the e-waste footprint in the process. As for buyers who don’t necessarily have a spare charger lying on their desk, they can get one with their shiny new phone without having to shell out extra for it.