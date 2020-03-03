Today’s deals include the 12-inch MacBook Air, 21.5-inch iMac, several smartwatches, a vast selection of memory cards, and more.

Apple’s 13.3-inch MacBook Air with Retina Display is $170 off, meaning you only have to pay $1,129 to get one. It also includes 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage space. You can also go for the version with 1TB in storage and pay $1,450, with $250 in savings.

The 21.5-inch iMac with 4K Retina Display is also $179 off, so you can get yours for $1,330, and you get 8GB RAM and 1TB of storage space in its new Fusion Drive. However, you can’t play around with storage or RAM options, since no other options have discounts at the moment.

The Apple Watch Series 5 has received new discounts that go up to $55. For example, you can get the Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cellular, 40mm version for $445. You can get an extra discount of $60 is you have the Amazon Rewards Visa Card, but you would still have to wait a bit longer to get yours since they will be back in stock on March 31st.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch with GPS, Bluetooth, and WiFi is now down to $280, which translates to $18 off. This is the black, 46mm version, and it also includes a US warranty for ease of mind. You can also go for the Rose Gold variant and save $15.5, meaning you can get one for $260.

The LG G8 ThinQ is $100 off right now, so you would only have to pay $400 for yours. This is an unlocked version with 128GB in storage, and it also includes a US Warranty.

Last but not least, B&H has tons of discounts on WD Hard Drives and SanDisk micro SDXC memory cards. However, these deals are only good for today, so you may want to hurry if you need some extra storage space. You can get savings that go up to $250, depending on what you’re looking for.

