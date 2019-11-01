Yes, it’s official, Google has just closed the deal to acquire Fitbit

A couple of days ago, we received rumors saying that Google’s parent company, Alphabet, was interested in acquiring Fitbit. This was a couple of weeks after more rumors said that Fitbit was considering to sell in September. Now, we have official news, and even a press release, where Fitbit has confirmed, that the deal is on.

Yes, Google has bought Fitbit. The deal has reached a definitive agreement, and Fitbit is going to be acquired by Google for approximately $2.1 billion. The wearable company has set a price of $7.35 per share, and it will now give 12 years of wearable experience to Google. This is huge, wearOS will be boosted, and the options of getting a new Pixel Watch would increase enormously. Rick Osterloh, Senior Vice President of Devices & Services at google has said: “We’re looking forward to working with the incredible talent at Fitbit and bringing together the best hardware, software, and AI, to build wearables to help even more people around the world.”