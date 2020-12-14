Google down

If Google services are not working for you, don’t worry. It’s the same in most regions. And that’s because Google services seem to be. down at the moment. The services affected include Gmail, YouTube, Docs, as well as Play Store and more. Users in India,  SEA, Europe, and parts of the USA complaining that they are unable to sign in to any of these services.

It started a while ago when my mails weren’t loading, neither was YouTube. As a reflex, I signed in to Twitter, and there it was – #GoogleDown and #YouTubeDown were trending. As XDA reports Down Detector is showing a spike in complaints related to connectivity issues for Gmail. Here is the outage map for the service at the time of writing:

Google Drive and Google Docs aren’t loading either. There’s no information yet from Google, across some of the prominent Twitter service handles. As mentioned above, most of the Google services are affected. These include the likes of YouTube, Gmail, Docs, Drive, Calendar, Play Store, and more. Currently, there is no information when the services will get restored to normal.

That said, these services including YouTube are working in Incognito Mode. Hence, it could be an issue centering around Google Accounts. We’ll update this story when we get more information on the outage.

We’re aware of a problem with Gmail affecting a majority of users. The affected users are unable to access Gmail.

Google

Update [December 14, 7:55 AM EST]:

Google says Gmail service has already been restored for some users. They expect to resolve it for all users soon. Many other services including YouTube and Drive are coming back online.

Update [December 14, 8:03 AM EST]:

All Google Services are up and running. The cause of the outage hasn’t been detailed yet, but the services now seem to be working for users around the globe.

You May Also Like
HUAWEI brings its HMS Connect services kit to developers and businesses in Europe
HUAWEI will hold online masterclasses for developers and businesses, enlightening them about the HMS ecosystem and related innovations.
Facebook dark mode
FTC sues Facebook over monopolistic conduct, seeks to undo WhatsApp and Instagram deals
Facebook claims that the US FTC lawsuit disregards settled law or the consequences by claiming it got it wrong and seeking a do-over.
How many servers is your phone connecting to?
Do you know how many internet servers your phone is connecting to at any given time? With an open-source app, there’s an easy way to tell (on Android).