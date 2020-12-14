If Google services are not working for you, don’t worry. It’s the same in most regions. And that’s because Google services seem to be. down at the moment. The services affected include Gmail, YouTube, Docs, as well as Play Store and more. Users in India, SEA, Europe, and parts of the USA complaining that they are unable to sign in to any of these services.

It started a while ago when my mails weren’t loading, neither was YouTube. As a reflex, I signed in to Twitter, and there it was – #GoogleDown and #YouTubeDown were trending. As XDA reports Down Detector is showing a spike in complaints related to connectivity issues for Gmail. Here is the outage map for the service at the time of writing:

Google Drive and Google Docs aren’t loading either. There’s no information yet from Google, across some of the prominent Twitter service handles. As mentioned above, most of the Google services are affected. These include the likes of YouTube, Gmail, Docs, Drive, Calendar, Play Store, and more. Currently, there is no information when the services will get restored to normal.

YouTube, Gmail, Drive, Docs.. seems like all Google services are down at the moment.#Google #googledown #YouTubeDOWN — Prakhar Khanna (@Parkyprakhar) December 14, 2020

That said, these services including YouTube are working in Incognito Mode. Hence, it could be an issue centering around Google Accounts. We’ll update this story when we get more information on the outage.

We’re aware of a problem with Gmail affecting a majority of users. The affected users are unable to access Gmail. Google

Update [December 14, 7:55 AM EST]:

Google says Gmail service has already been restored for some users. They expect to resolve it for all users soon. Many other services including YouTube and Drive are coming back online.

Update [December 14, 8:03 AM EST]:

All Google Services are up and running. The cause of the outage hasn’t been detailed yet, but the services now seem to be working for users around the globe.