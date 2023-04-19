Keeping your house clean doesn’t have to be a hassle, as you can now pick up a new robot vacuum to keep your floor spotless. For instance, you can currently take home a new Yeedi Mop Station Pro Robot Vacuum for just $540, thanks to the latest discounts available at Amazon.com.

Yeedi Mop Station Pro The Yeedi Mop Station Pro Robot Vacuum comes with dual power spin mopping and 3,000Pa suction power also features smart mapping and carpet detection, and it arrives with a pet-friendly design.

Amazon’s latest deals are shaving $260 off the Yeedi Mop Station Pro Robot Vacuum price. This excellent robotic vacuum with dual power spin mopping and 3,000Pa suction power also features smart mapping and carpet detection, and it arrives with a pet-friendly design. To take advantage of this deal, you only need to apply the on-page coupon and make the price of this product from $800 to just $540. And the best part is that you don’t need to go turning it on and off all the time, as it supports integration with Alexa and Google Assistant, so you can clean your house with a simple voice command.

Yeedi’s products also come with a 1-year worry-free warranty, which will replace your robot vacuum with a new one if there is anything wrong with your unit. And remember that Yeedi robot vacuums are only compatible with 2.4GHz WiFi signals.

Suppose you want a more affordable option. In that case, you can also consider picking up a Yeedi vac Station Robot Vacuum for $330, thanks to a $170 discount coupon.

You will also find great savings on some of the latest solutions from ECOVACS, where you will get more than $500 savings on the DEEBOT X1 Omni Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo, now selling for $1,000. This baby packs a punch with 5,000Pa suction power, laser navigation, obstacle avoidance, and built-in YIKO voice assistant. The DEEBOT N8 Pro+ is another great option, now selling for $350 with an insane 50 percent discount, and if you want the most affordable option, you can also check out ECOVACS’ DEEBOT OZMO N7, which now sells for just $230, thanks to a $120 coupon.