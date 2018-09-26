Yale Assure Locks are smart with August technologies

Yale, a well-known locks maker, and August, a smart door company, have teamed to make a new series of smart deadbolt Assure Locks, connected by August.

The locking hardware will be Yale’s while the touchscreen, signaling and software interfaces will be August’s. The locks can be turned one way or the other with the August app or a query to Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant or Siri. They can also work with comprehensive security systems like SimpliSafe and with home-share apps like Airbnb and HomeAway.

Yale’s and August’s websites will have two new number pad locks — the keyless Assure Lock SL for $299 or the key-in Assure Lock Touchscreen at $279. Amazon, Lowes, Best Buy and other retailers will have the locks in the next few weeks.

Those who already have Yale Assure Locks can retrofit them using the Connected by August kit — that includes a hardware module, the August Connect Wi-Fi Bridge and DoorSense.

Yale and August are owned by Swedish group Assa Abloy.