Sony Xperia XZ3 benchmark claims “only” 4GB of RAM

We’re not sure what to believe anymore, but good thing is everything will become clear tomorrow. Previous rumors, so we though, clarified everything about the upcoming Sony Xperia XZ3. Until today, when we saw that the phone might not end up rocking 6GB of RAM after all.

A recent Geekbench benchmark result for what appears to be the Xperia XZ3 says it’s as good as 8665 points multi-score and 2330 points single-core. We know better here at Pocketnow than to trust benchmark scores, but the results also seem to share some other precious data.

3684MB of RAM memory are mentioned, and that means 4GB of RAM. Sure, it packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, as we expected, but precious leaks indicated 6GB of RAM. Not that 4GB are a deal breaker, but nowadays flagships seem to pack more punch. This makes us question the previous reports of 128GB of internal storage, 48MP main camera on the back, and 13MP front-facer. Good thing is this will all end tomorrow, when it will become official.