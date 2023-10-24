XREAL (formerly “NREAL” ) announced its latest AR glasses, the XREAL Air 2 and the XREAL Air 2 Pro. The new wearable is aimed at users taking advantage of consuming media, such as gaming, movies, TV, and more. The new Air 2 is based on its predecessor, the XREAL Air, announced in 2022. The new AR glasses have improved displays, audio, and a more immersive experience that works across most popular platforms, including Android, iOS, Mac, and Windows.

Price & Availability

The XREAL Air 2 and XREAL Air 2 Pro AR glasses are available to pre-order in the US and UK. The XREAL Air 2 will retail for $399, £399, and the XREAL Air 2 Pro will cost $449 and £449. Shipping will begin in both countries in November, and the wearables are already available in China and Japan. The AR glasses are already available on XREAL.com, and Amazon in the coming days.

The XREAL Air 2 series are available in two color options, Graphite Grey, and the new Carmine Red. The Air 2 series are also available in the fashion-forward XREAL Kaleido Kit.

XREAL Air 2 The XREAL Air 2 AR glasses improve on their predecessors by offering a more immersive visual experience, spatial audio, and spatial display. It comes with advanced functionality, and a plug-and-play design that lets users experience virtual worlds and experiences across most popular platforms. $399 at XREAL Xreal Air 2 Bundle

XREAL Air 2 Pro The XREAL Air 2 Pro is a more advanced version in the series, featuring the Electrochromic Dimming technology that enables users to effortlessly change the immersion level of the glasses. It comes with three modes, and it has the same compatibility and features as the XREAL Air 2. $449 at XREAL

XREAL Air 2 & Air 2 Pro

XREAL announced two new augmented reality (AR) glasses, the new XREAL Air 2 and the XREAL Air 2 Pro wearables. The new devices mark the third AR glasses product in the company’s lineup, bringing innovative devices to consumers worldwide.

The new XREAL Air 2 AR glasses can turn any display into a big screen experience, up to 330-inches. The new glasses feature Micro-OLED displays, and the new glasses are lighter and thinner than the previous generation. The glasses have higher pixel density, better color reproduction and provide a more enjoyable and comfortable visual experience. The glasses also feature an improved audio and microphone system, and Air 2 Pro also features a one-touch control system using the XREAL Electromagnetic Dimming system.

4 Images Close

In terms of specifications and numbers, the XREAL Air 2 uses Micro-OLED displays, supplied by Sony, providing 4032 pixels-per-inch (PPI) and 49 pixels-per-degree (PPD). Each panel is an FHD display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 per eye with a 100,00:1 contrast ratio and 500 nits of peak brightness. Each display is calibrated to meet the Gamma 2.2 standard for a more accurate color reproduction and improved image quality. The glasses have a 0.01 millisecond response rate, and up to 120Hz refresh rate.

Both glasses can be connected and used in four different ways:

Air Casting : Connected either directly via USB-C, or by using the XREAL adapter to a mobile device, or gaming console.

: Connected either directly via USB-C, or by using the XREAL adapter to a mobile device, or gaming console. Spatial Display : Using the XREAL Beam, the glasses can be used to display content and anchor the body for a more immersive experience.

: Using the XREAL Beam, the glasses can be used to display content and anchor the body for a more immersive experience. Virtual Desktop : This works via a direct USB-C connection, Nebula for Mac/Windows, enabling virtual workspaces and virtual displays.

: This works via a direct USB-C connection, Nebula for Mac/Windows, enabling virtual workspaces and virtual displays. AR Space: Users can connect their smartphones to take advantage of the built-in Nebula platform and consume media, play games, and enjoy AR content.

XREAL Air 2 Pro

The Air 2 Pro introduced the Electrochromic Dimming that allows wearers to select the immersion level of their AR glasses. At the touch of a button, users can select from three pre-configured immersion modes, including: Transparent, Productivity, and Immersive mode.