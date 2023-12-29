Amazon’s latest offers will get you great savings on some of the best drawing tablets I’ve tried, as there’s a nice selection of XPPen drawing tablets on sale, starting with the second generation XPPen Artist 13 Drawing Tablet, which now sells for $220 after receiving a 27 percent discount. This item normally sells for $300, which means you get to save $80 on your purchase.

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

The XPPen Artist 13 Drawing Tablet arrives with a fully laminated 13.3-inch IPS screen, a practical and versatile X3 Stylus with eight shortcut keys, and wide compatibility for Windows, Mac, and Android devices. It supports 1024 levels of pressure sensitivity, and its 60° tilt angle makes drawing feel more natural than if you were using more traditional art tools. Plus, it is compatible with some of the best digital art software around, including Adobe Photoshop, Illustrator, SAI, CDR, GIMP, Krita, MediBang, FireAlpaca, Blender 3D, and more.

However, the best savings arrive with the XPPen Artist 22R Pro Computer Graphics Tablet, now selling for $420 after receiving a 9 percent discount that will get you $50 in instant savings and an extra $130 on-page coupon that will make this powerful tablet with 20 shortcut keys even more compelling.

You can also check out the second generation XPPen Artist 22 Drawing Tablet, now going for $350 with $150 in instant savings, or get the more affordable Artist 10 Drawing Tablet for $136 with 20 percent off. This is the perfect gift for that gifted child or beginner artist interested in digital art, as it comes in four different color options and won’t break the bank.