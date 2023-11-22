We have excellent news for anyone interested in digital art, whether it’s your first time experimenting with drawings on a graphics tablet or for those who make a living from it, as XPPen’s vast selection of drawing tablets will surely have something that might be of interest. For instance, you can pick up the gorgeous and powerful XPPen Artist24 Pro Drawing Tablet with a 2K screen drawing monitor, which currently sells for $720 after receiving a 20 percent discount. However, you can make this deal a bit more compelling by adding the $85 on-page coupon to your purchase, which would let you take the XPPen Artist24 Pro Drawing Tablet home for just 635.

XPPen Artist24 Pro Drawing Tablet $635 $900 Save $265 XPPen's Artist24 Pro Drawing Tablet arrives with a massive 23.8-inch 2K display, twenty customizable shortcuts and all the tools you need to make wonderful art. $635 at Amazon

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

The XPPen Artist24 Pro Drawing Tablet comes with excellent features for artists, including USB-C to USB-C connection, twenty customizable shortcut keys, 1024 levels of pressure sensitivity, and the best part is that it’s compatible with anything that runs on Mac OS 10.10 and higher, or any version after Windows 7.

You can also get other great savings, including the XPPen Artist 22R Pro Computer Graphics Tablet, now going for just $410. This model arrives with a smaller 21.5-inch display, full-laminated technology, 20 shortcut keys, and more. But if you want to score the best savings around, you will need to set your eyes on the XPPen Deco Mini7 Drawing Tablet , now selling for $32 after receiving a very attractive 36 percent discount. This comes with 8192 levels of pressure and a medium-sized canvas with a 7x4-inch working area. You can also head over to Amazon.com and check out every deal available on XPPen’s official Amazon storefront.