Whether it will happen at CES or MWC is yet unknown, but we do know that Sony is preparing a new Xperia. We’ve heard about the Xperia XZ4 at the end of November, when a leak suggested that it will introduce a triple-camera setup. That same report talked about the possibility of a display without a notch, one that has a 21:9 aspect ratio and that’s 6.5-inches large.

The picture above was posted on Weibo and claims to be a screen protector or panel of some sort for the Xperia XZ4. While it confirms the previous renders and the no-notch and small bezels, it also seems to confirm the tall display. There are some cutouts on the top for the front-facer, sensors, and earpiece, but the key seems to be the tall aspect ratio of the screen. The same post also contains images of an alleged case, but the interesting bit is that it also confirms the vertical triple-camera setup we’ve seen in the initial leak.

We’ll be both at CES and at MWC, so whenever Sony decides to officially announce the phone, we’ll be there to tell you all about it.