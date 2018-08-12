Upcoming Sony Xperia XZ3 to feature FHD+ resolution, no notch?

A certain Sony H8416 device has put the rumor mill in motion for what appears to be a lot of noise, controversy, and uncertainty. The phone may or may not make an official debut at IFA 2018 (or CES 2019) as the Xperia XZ3, but a recent benchmark results reveals it will feature a single camera. Said camera will be relying on Sony’s recently announced IMX586 48MP sensor which is expected to impress with its Quad Bayer Array technology.

Recently uncovered User Agent Profiles for the H8416 (and two others, H9436, and H9493) don’t reveal much, but they all have one thing in common: FHD+ resolution. That is 2160 x 1080 pixels, and chatter on the forums is all about a device codenamed “Akatsuki”. It will allegedly bring high-end specs, including a 5.99-inch OLED display, Snapdragon 845 SoC, 6- and 8GB RAM options, 64- and 128GB internal storage variants, and Motion Eye Advanced camera technology. We’ll have to wait and see, as it is all blurry at the moment. There’s more to think about here.