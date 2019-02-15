Budget Sony Xperia L3 leaked, will be at MWC 2019

Sony is planning on changing its device naming policy, as we recently heard. The Xperia 10 and Xperia 10 Plus are expected to make an appearance at the upcoming Mobile World Congress, but it looks like there will be a third phone joining the party. Today’s leak is about the Xperia L3, a low-end offering that will also make its way to Barcelona.

At a rumored price tag of 199 Euro, the Xperia L3 will feature a 5.7-inch LCD display with 18:9 aspect ratio, and a resolution of 1440×720 pixels. While the processor details are not known, the Xperia L3 could bring 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. The front-facer is rumored at eight-megapixels, while the dual-shooters on the back are expected to be of 13- and two-megapixels.

A 3,300mAh battery is also reportedly going to make it to the spec-sheet, as well as a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. Until we hear more details, or official wording, we’ll leave you with these leaked renders.