Smartphone disassembly porn: Sony Xperia 10 Plus

For those of you who are all about phone torture, scratch and endurance tests, as well as teardowns, here’s something new to keep you going. The recently announced Sony Xperia 10 Plus, the larger of the two mid-range models from MWC 2019, gets its teardown treatment in a twenty-minute video.

Of course you’re not going to attempt this at home even if you have an Xperia 10 Plus, which we ourselves don’t, just yet. You can take a look behind the glass and see how the phone is built. Apparently, the Ultimate Wide Display with its tall 21:9 aspect ratio, is rather easy to replace. You can also see how Sony slapped heat dissipaters on the chips, the usage of a copper plate to help the phone stay cool, and other exciting gadgety stuff. And the video also shows you how to put your phone back together, if you’re planning on tearing it apart in sync with the video.