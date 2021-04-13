The tablet segment is getting interesting again. While it is led by Apple, you get to choose from Samsung, Lenovo, Huawei and Honor in the Android land. Now, Xiaomi is re-entering the segment. To recall, Xiaomi used to make tablets once upon a time, but now it doesn’t. However, it was recently reported that Xiaomi is prepping to launch three new tablets. It is said that the company is developing three new tablets in the Mi Pad 5 range: Mi Pad 5 Lite, Mi Pad 5 Plus, and Mi Pad 5 Pro. These devices will be powered by Qualcomm SoCs, and could be launched soon.

According to a report from MyDrivers, specifications of the upcoming Mi Pad 5 have leaked online. The tablet is rumored to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset. It could pack a 8,000mAh battery, and have a skin that is similar to the Mi Mix folding screen. urther, it is tipped to come equipped with an 11-inch display with a 2K resolution.

The screen is slated to support a 120Hz refresh rate and a 480Hz touch sampling rate. Moreover, Xiaomi seems to be working on the software front since the device is rumored to have features like handheld PC mode, dual-screen drag and drop, parallel windows, and more. It could come with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and launch in May.

The Mi Pad 5 range is said to include a Lite as well as a Pro and a Plus variant. As per XiaomiUI, the tablet codenamed Enuma, which could be the Pro modeland has the model number K81 may be powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC and have a 48MP camera.

Further, the Plus version might be codenamed Elish with the model number K81A and it is tipped to be powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC and have a 12MP primary camera. As for the Lite variant, it is tipped to be codenamed Nabu and have a 12MP shooter. It could be powered by the Snapdragon 860 SoC and may pack a massive 12,400mAh battery.