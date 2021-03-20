A few weeks ago, an upcoming Xiaomi flagship, allegedly the Mi 11 Ultra, was spotted in a hands-on YouTube video. The phone was spotted rocking a huge rear camera bump that also had a tiny secondary display. Ever since, the phone has popped up in multiple leaks and rumors, dropping tiny bits of details about its internals. Now, the phone has reportedly been spotted on the certification database of China’s 3C – revealing support for an impressive 67W charging.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra already offers support for an insane 120W fast charging

The database mentions two phones carrying the model numbeM2102K1C and M2102K1AC, allegedly representing the Mi 11 Pro and the Mi 111 Ultra. The charger carrying the model number MDY-12-ES has a power rating of 11V at 6.1A, which roughly translates to 67W of wattage. If the certification indeed is about the Mi 11 Ultra and Mi 11 Pro, then we might see Xiaomi getting an upper hand over OnePlus, whose upcoming OnePlus 9 series phones will offer support for 65W fast charging.

However, the Mi 11 Ultra and the Mi 11 Pro still won’t be the fastest charging phones for Xiaomi. That honor goes to the Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra, which offers support for 120W fast charging and 50W wireless charging too. Additionally, the gaming-centric Red Magic 6 also brought support for 120W fast charging to the table.

Coming back to the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, it starkly deviates from the design of Mi 11 (Review) that was launched earlier this year. The key differentiating factor is the huge camera bump at the back that not only hosts three camera lenses, but also a secondary display that runs the full Android experience, or at least that’s what the leaked video indicates.

Now, coming to the camera hardware, it is equally impressive. The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra will come armed with a 50MP main snapper, sitting alongside a 48MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 48MP periscope-style telephoto camera that offers a mind-bending 120X digital zoom range – a number that surpasses what the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra can achieve. Inside, you’ll find Qualcomm’s top-of-the-line Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with plenty of RAM and storage.