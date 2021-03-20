xiaomi mi 11 ultra
Alleged Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra (Image: Tech Buff PH)

A few weeks ago, an upcoming Xiaomi flagship, allegedly the Mi 11 Ultra, was spotted in a hands-on YouTube video. The phone was spotted rocking a huge rear camera bump that also had a tiny secondary display. Ever since, the phone has popped up in multiple leaks and rumors, dropping tiny bits of details about its internals. Now, the phone has reportedly been spotted on the certification database of China’s 3C – revealing support for an impressive 67W charging.

xiaomi certification
Image: MyFixGuide

Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra already offers support for an insane 120W fast charging

The database mentions two phones carrying the model numbeM2102K1C and M2102K1AC, allegedly representing the Mi 11 Pro and the Mi 111 Ultra. The charger carrying the model number MDY-12-ES has a power rating of 11V at 6.1A, which roughly translates to 67W of wattage. If the certification indeed is about the Mi 11 Ultra and Mi 11 Pro, then we might see Xiaomi getting an upper hand over OnePlus, whose upcoming OnePlus 9 series phones will offer support for 65W fast charging.

However, the Mi 11 Ultra and the Mi 11 Pro still won’t be the fastest charging phones for Xiaomi. That honor goes to the Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra, which offers support for 120W fast charging and 50W wireless charging too. Additionally, the gaming-centric Red Magic 6 also brought support for 120W fast charging to the table.

xiaomi mi 11 ultra
Alleged Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra leak (Image: Tech Buff PH)

Coming back to the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, it starkly deviates from the design of Mi 11 (Review) that was launched earlier this year. The key differentiating factor is the huge camera bump at the back that not only hosts three camera lenses, but also a secondary display that runs the full Android experience, or at least that’s what the leaked video indicates.

Now, coming to the camera hardware, it is equally impressive. The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra will come armed with a 50MP main snapper, sitting alongside a 48MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 48MP periscope-style telephoto camera that offers a mind-bending 120X digital zoom range – a number that surpasses what the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra can achieve. Inside, you’ll find Qualcomm’s top-of-the-line Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with plenty of RAM and storage.

View Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G at Samsung

 




I’ve been writing about consumer technology for over three years now, having worked with names such as NDTV and Beebom in the past. Aside from covering the latest news, I’ve reviewed my fair share of devices ranging from smartphones and laptops to smart home devices. I also have interviewed tech execs and appeared as a host in YouTube videos talking about the latest and greatest gadgets out there.

You May Also Like
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Black Friday Deals Pocketnow
Galaxy Note series isn’t dead, but don’t expect a new one this year
Samsung might launch one next year!
galaxy S20 Fe pocketnow
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE could launch earlier than expected
Apart from the Galaxy Books and Galaxy S21 FE, Samsung is also tipped to be prepping to launch the Galaxy Tab S7 Lite and Galaxy A22 / 5G in June and July, respectively.
OnePlus 9 renders by Ishan Agarwal
More OnePlus 9 series renders appear online giving us a look at the colorways
The OnePlus 9 can be seen in three colors – Stellar Black, Arctic Sky, and Winter Mist.