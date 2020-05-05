As per latest teasers, Xiaomi will be launching its true wireless earphones in India on May 8. The product will be announced alongside the Mi 10.

The Xiaomi Mi AirDots Pro 2 was introduced in China back in September. Further, the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 was launched in Europe in March this year. Xiaomi also introduced the Mi AirDots Pro 2s recently. The product features improved dual Bluetooth chip for a more stable connection and low latency and wireless charging.

It comes with Bluetooth 5.0 (LDHC/SBC/AAC codes) to connect to Android and iOS devices. More features include 14.2mm drivers, Touch controls for volume and track change, Dual microphones for noise cancellation, voice control, Infrared sensor for intelligent wear detection and more.

The price will be revealed on May 8.

Source: Twitter

