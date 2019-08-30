Xiaomi’s Redmi launches its first smart TV

When Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi announced the Redmi Note 8 Pro yesterday, it was just a small portion of the announcement. It looks like smart TVs are a thing for smartphone manufacturers, as Huawei’s Honor launched a pair already, and OnePlus is preparing to introduce the OnePlus TV (not to mention TCL). Redmi has introduced the Redmi TV (image above), a 70-inch 4K smart TV.

The official device name is Redmi TV 70″, and it is powered by a 6th-gen Amlogic processor, 2GB of RAM, 16GB of storage, and 2.4G/5G dual-band WiFi. Sadly, HDR is not among the features, but those who want to grab one can start pre-ordering as it is available in China for RMB 3,799 (around $530). Plans for U.S. or international availability are yet unclear, but we’ll keep you posted nonetheless.