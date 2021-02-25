Xiaomi is back doing what it does best – launching well-equipped phones at an almost unbeatable price. Today, its Redmi sub-brand has introduced its flagship portfolio – the Redmi K40 series – that will most likely make it to other markets too, albeit with some rumored rebranding in tow. The company has launched three phones in total – Redmi K40, Redmi K40 Pro, and Redmi K40 Pro+ – all of which look identical and share some of their internal hardware.

A choice between two of Qualcomm's best - Snapdragon 888 and 870

Actually, the innards are almost identical too, save for the primary camera at the back and the silicon at their heart. The Redmi K40 Pro and the K40 Pro+ draw power from Qualcomm’s latest and greatest Snapdragon 888 processor, while the Redmi K40 comes armed with the Snapdragon 870 SoC.

Another difference in the main rear snapper’s megapixel count of each phone – Redmi K40 rocks a 48MP sensor, the Pro sibling has been equipped with a 64MP shooter, while a Samsung-made 108MP was reserved for the Redmi K40 Pro+.

An AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and stereo speakers

You get a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display on all three devices, complete with a sweet 120Hz refresh rate, 1300 nits of peak brightness, Gorilla Glass 5 protection, and centered-hole punch housing the selfie camera. A fairly large 4,520mAh keeps the lights on, with a 33W charger in tow to juice it up real quick.

The main camera at the back of all three phones is accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 5MP telemacro camera as well, while selfie duties are shouldered by a 20MP snapper. Authentication is handled by a fingerprint sensor embedded in the power button.

Up to 108MP rear camera, fast UFS 3.1 storage, and 33W charging

The rest of the bundle includes dual-mode 5G support, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, and a ton of camera tricks including the ability to capture 1080p super slo-mo videos at 960fps. MIUI 12 based on Android 12 handles things on the software side, and you get to choose between three colors – Glossy Black, Icy White, and Dreamland.

Redmi K40 series pricing and availability

Now, coming to the pricing part, the Snapdragon 870-equipped Redmi K40 starts at CNY 1,999, which roughly translates to $310 based on the current conversion rates. For that asking price, this phone offers an insane value.

As for the Redmi K40 Pro, its base variant will set you back by CNY 2,799 ( ~$434) – again, an amazing price for a Snapdragon 888 phone – while the Redmi K40 Pro+ will leave a CNY 3,699 (~$573) sized dent in your wallet. The vanilla Redmi K40 and K40 Pro are now up for grabs via all official Xiaomi sales channels in China, while the Redmi K40 Pro+ will go on sale later in March.

A look at the specifications

Redmi K40 Redmi K40 Pro Redmi K40 Pro+ Display 6.67-inch AMOLED

FHD+ (2400 x 1080)

120Hz refresh rate

360 Hz touch

sampling rate

1300 nits peak

brightness

Gorilla Glass 5 6.67-inch AMOLED

FHD+ (2400 x 1080)

120Hz refresh rate

360Hz touch

sampling rate

1300 nits peak

brightness

Gorilla Glass 5 6.67-inch AMOLED

FHD+ (2400 x 1080)

120Hz refresh rate

360Hz touch

sampling rate

1300 nits peak

brightness

Gorilla Glass 5 Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 RAM 6GB / 8GB / 12GB 6GB / 8GB 12GB Storage 128GB / 256GB

UFS 3.1 128GB / 256GB

UFS 3.1 256GB

UFS 3.1 Battery 4,520mAh

33W wired charging

QC3+ / PD3.0 4,520mAh

33W wired charging

QC3+ / PD3.0 4,520mAh

33W wired charging

QC3+ / PD3.0 Rear Cameras 48MP primary

8MP ultra-wide

5MP tele macro 64MP primary

8MP ultra-wide

5MP tele macro 108MP primary

8MP ultra-wide

5MP tele macro Front Camera 20MP 20MP 20MP Connectivity 5G

Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.1

NFC 5G

Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.1

NFC 5G

Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.1

NFC Software MIUI 12

(Based on Android

11) MIUI 12

(Based on Android

11) MIUI 12

(Based on Android

11) Colors Glossy Black

Icy White

Dreamland Glossy Black

Icy White

Dreamland Glossy Black

Icy White

Dreamland (Note: This table is best viewed in landscape mode on mobile)