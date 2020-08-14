Xiaomi’s Redmi sub-brand has today launched its first gaming laptop – the Redmi G. The new laptop looks quite appealing, thanks to the deep grooves and linear patterns on the lid which give it the signature gaming look, but in an understated fashion. But it’s not just about the looks, as the Redmi G laptop features two fans, independent heat pipes and an all-copper cooling module for heat management.

On the inside, you can configure it with up to a hexa-core 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor ticking alongside 16GB of DDR4 RAM and 512GB of NVMe SSD. As for graphics, you can choose between the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 and the slightly more powerful GTX 1650Ti GPU, which is good enough to play modern AAA titles at a decent frame rate, provided you keep the graphics quality set to low or medium.

The Redmi G gaming laptop comes equipped with a 16.1-inch FHD display with up to 144Hz refresh rate and comparatively slim bezels that help it achieve an 81% screen-to-body ratio. However, the brightness output is disappointingly low at just 300 nits. You get a backlit keyboard, but no fancy RGB lighting effects.

Redmi G specifications

Display 16.1-inch FHD

144Hz refrsh rate

81% screen-to-body ratio

178° viewing angle

300nits brightness Processor 10th Gen Intel Core i5-10200H

10th Gen Intel Core i5-10300H

10th Gen Intel Core i7-10750H Graphics NVIDIA GeForce GTX️ 1650

NVIDIA GeForce GTX️ 1650 Ti RAM 16GB DDR4 2933MHz Storage 512GB PCIe ×4 NVMe SSD Ports USB 2.0 interface x1

USB 3.2 Gen2 interface x2

Mini DP 1.4 x1

Full-size HDMI 2.0 x 1

USB Type-C x1

3.5mm headphone jack x1

Gigabit ethernet port x1

Redmi G price and availability

Coming to the price, the Redmi G gaming laptop is priced at CNY 5,299 (~ $760 / Rs. 57,000) and goes up to CNY 6,999 (~ $1,000 / Rs. 75,500) for the top-end variant. The machine is already up for pre-orders in China via the official Xiaomi online store and shipments are set to starting August 18. However, details about its international availability are still under wraps.