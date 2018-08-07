Xiaomi’s Pocophone F1 leaks a ton, may spearhead Baltic campaign

Sources from the Baltic region have leaked out key details of the first phone from Chinese manufacturer Xiaomi‘s newest foreign brand — we saw it teased out at the FCC recently. Both leaks have since been removed from their respective sites, but we have accessed them through GSMArena.

The Pocophone F1 has been tracked at a Belarus retailer’s website and looks to be a full-throated flagship device, as suggested by the specifications translated above. Some of the features include a Super Pixel photography mode, infrared facial recognition, a fingerprint sensor, bottom-firing speakers, USB 2.0 data transfer, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

In addition to top-tier internals, box leaks out of Romania — archived by SlashLeaks — indicate that a liquid cooling system is also integrated.

A separately leaked retail page suggests this phone will cost almost 2,000 lei in Romania or about $500.

There are suggests that this is a cross between the Xiaomi Mi 8 and Mi 8 SE with the body of a budget-minded Redmi phone. Lots of factors to consider, but nothing has been officially revealed yet. Still, it’s another step to global reach for the well-entrenched Sino brand.