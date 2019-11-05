A new WearOS smartwatch has arrived, the Xiaomi Mi Watch. Yes, it looks an awful lot like the Apple Watch, but its similarities end there. This new smartwatch comes with “MIUI for watch”, on top of WearOS, and it looks interesting.

The Xiaomi Mi Watch was recently launched alongside the latest Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro, and there are several reasons to be interested. We still don’t know if it will include Google apps, because of all the trade ban issue. What we know is that it includes a 1.78-inch AMOLED display with a 44mm case. It also comes with a rotary dial and a push button. It has a ceramic back, and on the inside, we find Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Wear 3100 processor. It also comes with 1GB RAM, LTE, eSIM support, NFC, a 570mAh battery, and 8GB storage. This is the largest battery found in a WearOS device to date, and its supposed to give us up to 36 hours of continuous usage while using 4G connectivity. All of this for just $185, and it will be available starting November 11th. If you want to go fancy, the stainless-steel version with a sapphire glass will cost $290, and it will be available from mid-December. Unfortunately, we don’t know when or if it will be available globally.

Source: 9to5Google