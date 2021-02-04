Xiaomi patent all-screen smartphone

In 2019, Xiaomi released a smartphone with more than 180 percent screen-to-body ratio. The screen literally surrounded the entire device, front to back, embracing it totally until the point where it meets the camera system on the back. Xiaomi called it the Mi Mix Alpha. Now, it looks like the company is preparing a successor. And, this time around, the screen-to-body ratio could be closer to 200 percent!

Xiaomi’s patent was approved by WIPO’s Hague International Design System. Recently, LetsGoDigital found this patent and made 3D renders of the device. It is reminiscent of an older patent. That said, the device is nothing like we have seen to date. While most of the major companies are working on foldable smartphones, it is only Xiaomi that is trying new stuff on the regular rectangular glass slab.

Image credits: LetsGoDigital

Earlier, one of Xiaomi’s patents having a surround display with a pop-up camera at the top got published. It hinted at a presence of a pop-up camera and an all-screen smartphone. However, the latest patent is a bit different. It sports a dual-screen design but instead of a mechanical selfie camera setup, there is an iPhone-like notch. At the bottom lies a speaker, primary microphone, 3.5mm audio jack and the Type-C port.

It is likely to not go official any time soon

It is not the first time that Xiaomi has patented an unusual smartphone. It actually made the Mi Mix Alpha with a similar approach. However, the device didn’t enter mass production. Hence, we don’t expect the new patent to debut as a commercial design anytime soon.

Xiaomi is also working on 3 foldable smartphones

That said, Xiaomi is working on some futuristic smartphones for commercialization. It is tipped to be preparing three foldable smartphones for launch this year. It is rumored to have three types of devices. The company is expected to unveil an outfolding phone, an in-folding device as well as a clamshell. However, we don’t know what type of display technology the devices are going to use.

