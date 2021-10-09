The original Xiaomi Black Shark 4 series was released earlier this year, along with a more powerful Pro variant. However, it seems that Xiaomi has been busy working on a third device to join the family, as we will soon see the arrival of a new Black Shark 4S.

We will soon see a new member of the original gaming smartphone lineup. The Black Shark 4S will be announced on Wednesday, October 13, in China at 3 PM local time. There is not much information about the upcoming device, but at least we can see some details about the 4S on the posters that were spotted on Weibo.

The Black Shark 4S posters reveal that the device will feature a triple camera array and what seems to be the front side of the device. We also got to see a couple of camera samples of the device posted on Weibo, and you can check them all out by following this link.

The original Black Shark series arrived with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870, 144Hz Ultra-Smooth display, up to 120W Hyper Charging, an upgraded “Sandwich” liquid cooling system, and magnetic pop-up triggers for a better gaming experience. We guess that we may see some of the same features on the new Black Shark 4S, but we will have to wait until next Wednesday to see further details.

Source Weibo