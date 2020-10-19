Xiaomi has announced a new wireless charging technology. Their 80W wireless charging tech is claimed to 4,000mAh battery in just 19 minutes. However, the company hasn’t yet announced a phone that supports this new charging solution. Xiaomi has shared a video on its YouTube channel showcasing the 80W wireless charging in action with a modified Mi 10 Pro.

The latest development comes from a Weibo post by Xiaomi. It shared a posted that has 80W wireless charging tech mentioned on it. Further, it states that the new charging solution can charge a 4,000mAh battery in just 19 minutes. Moreover, it can take the battery from 0 to 50 percent in 8 minutes. We can expect Xiaomi to announce a phone soon that supports this wireless charging technology. The company says wireless charging will soon replace wired charging.

According to the company, this is its third breakthrough in terms of wireless charging. The above video details the new tech. It shows 80W wireless charging solution in action. Xiaomi used a modified Mi 10 Pro to showcase the speed. The phone goes from 0 to 10 percent in just 1 minute, 10 to 50 percent in 8 minutes, and then to 100 percent in 19 minutes.

Xiaomi showcased 40W wireless charging tech in March 2020. Soon after, it launched the Mi 30W Wireless Charger in May. It was followed by the launch of Mi 10 Pro in August that supports 50W wireless charging and 120W fast wired charging. While it was announced in China, the phone did not make its way to India. The company also has a 30W wireless charging power bank.