Xiaomi, in addition to launching the vanilla Mi NoteBook 14 earlier today, has also unveiled a more powerful sibling called the Mi NoteBook 14 Horizon Edition. It retains the aesthetics of its sibling and also shares some of its features, but it packs more power under the hood for the demanding PC users.

The Mi NoteBook 14 Horizon is powered by up to 10th Gen Intel Core i7 (10510U processor) paired with the NVIDIA GeForce MX350 GPU with 2GB of graphics memory. You get up to 8GB of LPDDR4 RAM and 512GB of PCIe SSD.

The Xiaomi laptop packs a 14-inch FHD display with 250 nits of peak brightness and 178-degree viewing angle. You also get the Mi Blaze Unlock feature for remotely unlocking the device using the Xiaomi Mi Band. The Mi Share tool is also there to seamlessly transfer files between the Xiaomi laptop and a smartphone.

As for the pricing, the Mi NoteBook 14 Horizon Edition is priced at Rs. 54,999 for the Core i5 variant, while the Core i7 edition will set you back by Rs. 59,999. Those who purchase the device over the next month will get an additional Rs. 2,000 discount by using an HDFC Bank credit or debit card. It will be available starting June 17 on Mi.com, Amazon, and Mi Home Stores across the country.

