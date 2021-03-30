Xiaomi’s first foldable smartphone is here, and as opposed to the rumored Huawei Mate X-like design, it features a Galaxy Z Fold2-like inward folding display. The Mi MIX Fold comes after Xiaomi teased a foldable smartphone two years ago. The device packs all the high-end features that a flagship smartphone should offer. However, it misses out on a high refresh rate.

The Xiaomi Mi MIX Fold comes equipped with an 8–inch display on the inside that can be folded. It offers a resolution of 2480 x 1860 and a 60Hz refresh rate. You don’t get a selfie shooter on the inside, which means it is an uninterrupted display. On the outside lies a 6.5-inch, 2520 x 840 90Hz OLED panel. The company claims that Mi MIX Fold’s hinge can sustain over a million folds without issues. It comes with four stereo speakers, tuned by Harman/Kardon. The device is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888.

In the optic department, the Mi MIX Fold sports a triple rear camera setup that includes a 108MP main camera, 13MP ultra-wide camera, and a new, self-developed 8MP “liquid lens” that doubles as a 3x optical zoom lens and a macro lens. The 8MP camera is powered by Xiaomi’s own Surge C1 ISP. According to the company, this chip can process faster autofocus, better white balance, and higher dynamic range. It packs the largest battery found on a foldable smartphone yet – 5,020mAh.

The UI offers a dedicated “desktop mode” that turns the interface into a traditional computer UI instead of an Android UI. The device is all set to be made available in China. However, there is no word on global launch yet. The device starts at 9,999 yuan (around $1,521), which is the cheapest for an inward-folding smartphone in the likes of Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Huawei Mate X2.

Mi MIX FOLD Internal display 8.01” flexible OLED

4:3 aspect ratio

WQHD+ resolution, 1 billion colors, DCI-P3

60 Hz refresh rate; 120Hz touch sampling rate

900nits peak brightness, 600nits overall brightness

4,300,000:1 contrast ratio

HDR10+, Dolby Vision

JNCD≈0.29 and ΔE≈0.35

Supports MEMC External display 6.5” AMOLED display

90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate

27:9 screen ratio, 2520 x 840 resolution

900nit peak brightness, 650nit overall brightness

TrueColor display, JNCD≈0.55 ΔE≈0.52

Super Resolution, both for video and images

HDR10+ Connectivity Dual 5G stand-by, Wi-Fi 6 Processor Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 888 Storage LPDDR5 3200MHz + UFS 3.1 Cooling system Buttery cooling system – VC chamber + Bionic-structure graphene + thermal gel + multilayer graphite sheet Rear camera Self-developed Surge C1 image processing chip

108MP HM2 primary sensor, 1/1.52”, 7P, 2.1μm (9-in-1)large pixels

The world’s first liquid lens, 8MP, 80mm equivalent focal length, 3cm minimum focusing distance

123° ultra-wide angle lens, 13MP, F2.4 aperture 1.12μm Front camera 20MP front camera

Audio Quad speakers 3D panoramic sound system

Dual 1216 speakers

SOUND BY Harman Kardon Security Side fingerprint unlock (2-in-1 power button) Battery 5,020mAh double-cell design Charging 67W wired turbocharging

37 min to 100%1 OS MIUI 12 based on Android 10 Colors Black, Ceramic Special Edition Dimensions&Weight Extended: 173.27mm x 133.38mm x 7.62mm

Folded: 173.27mm x 69.8mm x 17.2mm

Black：317g

Ceramic Special Edition：332g