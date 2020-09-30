Xiaomi has today unleashed three new smartphones – Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro and the Mi 10T Lite. The first two are bonafide flagships that offer an impressive set of features such as 144Hz AMOLED display, Snapdragon 865, up to a 108MP camera and support for 33W fast charging. All of it almost half the price of a Samsung or Apple flagship. As for the Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite, it is a slightly toned-down version that still offers some neat specs such as a 120Hz display, a 64MP camera and 33W fast charging.

Starting with the Mi 10T and its Pro sibling, both are almost identical save for the resolution of their primary camera and memory configuration. The most notable aspect of the Mi 10T duo is their 6.67-inch AMOLED display that offers an impressive 144Hz refresh rate. It employs the company’s AdaptiveSync tech that allows it to sync with the content frame rate by dropping the refresh rate value to 30Hz, 48Hz, 50Hz, 60Hz, 90Hz or 120Hz depending on your needs. Plus, the Xiaomi Mi 10T duo’s display it is also backed by the Motion Estimation, Motion Compensation (MEMC) technology that automatically adds frames to videos to smoothen the visual output.

The Xiaomi Mi 10T and its Pro sibling are both powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. A large 5,000mAh battery keeps the lights on and there is support for 33W fast charging as well. And oh, the 33W fast charger comes bundled in the retail package. The Mi 10T pro features an optically stabilized 108MP main camera, while the Mi 10T comes equipped with a 64MP camera that lacks OIS support. Both the Xiaomi phones also feature a 13MP wide-angle camera and 5MP macro snapper.

The Mi 10T Pro starts at €599. While the vanilla Mi 10T has a lower starting price of €499. Both the phones will go on sale starting tomorrow via Xiaomi’s own channels, but country-wise availability details are still awaited.

Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite

Coming to the Mi 10T Lite, it packs a 6.67-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, which is still quite impressive. It relies on Qualcomm’s freshly-launched Snapdragon 750G SoC and comes equipped with a 4,820mAh battery that also supports 33W fast charging. You get a 64MP camera at the back, assisted by an 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP depth sensor. It starts at €279 and will go sale starting October 14, but it will cost you only €249 if you grab one during the first flash sale on October 13 via Xiaomi’s official channels.

Mi 10T Mi 10T Pro Mi 10T Lite 6.67-inch

144Hz refresh rate

2400×1080 pixels

20:9 aspect ratio

650 nits peak brightness

HDR10 certification

MEMC support 6.67-inch

144Hz refresh rate

2400×1080 pixels

20:9 aspect ratio

650 nits peak brightness

HDR10 certification

MEMC support 6.67-inch

120Hz refresh rate

2400×1080 pixels

20:9 aspect ratio

450 nits brightness

HDR10 certification

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 8GB+128GB

8GB+256GB 6GB+128GB

8GB+128GB 6GB + 64GB

6GB + 128GB 108MP (f/1.69) main camera

Super Pixel with OIS

13MP ultra-wide

123° FOV

5MP macro camera

2-10cm range 64MP (f/1.89) main camera

Super Pixel, no OIS

13MP ultra-wide

123° FOV

5MP macro camera

2-10cm range 64MP (f/1.89) main camera

Super Pixel, no OIS

8MP ultra-wide

120° FOV

2MP macro camera

20MP selfie camera 20MP selfie camera 16MP selfie camera 5,000mAh battery

33W fast charging 5,000mAh battery

33W fast charging 4,820mAh battery

33W fast charging MIUI 10

Based on Android 10 MIUI 10

Based on Android 10 MIUI 10

Based on Android 10 Cosmic Black

Lunar Silver

Aurora Blue Cosmic Black

Lunar Silver Atlantic Blue

Pearl Gray

Rose Gold

Beach

Source: Xiaomi Blog