Xiaomi has today unleashed three new smartphones – Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro and the Mi 10T Lite. The first two are bonafide flagships that offer an impressive set of features such as 144Hz AMOLED display, Snapdragon 865, up to a 108MP camera and support for 33W fast charging. All of it almost half the price of a Samsung or Apple flagship. As for the Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite, it is a slightly toned-down version that still offers some neat specs such as a 120Hz display, a 64MP camera and 33W fast charging.
Starting with the Mi 10T and its Pro sibling, both are almost identical save for the resolution of their primary camera and memory configuration. The most notable aspect of the Mi 10T duo is their 6.67-inch AMOLED display that offers an impressive 144Hz refresh rate. It employs the company’s AdaptiveSync tech that allows it to sync with the content frame rate by dropping the refresh rate value to 30Hz, 48Hz, 50Hz, 60Hz, 90Hz or 120Hz depending on your needs. Plus, the Xiaomi Mi 10T duo’s display it is also backed by the Motion Estimation, Motion Compensation (MEMC) technology that automatically adds frames to videos to smoothen the visual output.
The Xiaomi Mi 10T and its Pro sibling are both powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. A large 5,000mAh battery keeps the lights on and there is support for 33W fast charging as well. And oh, the 33W fast charger comes bundled in the retail package. The Mi 10T pro features an optically stabilized 108MP main camera, while the Mi 10T comes equipped with a 64MP camera that lacks OIS support. Both the Xiaomi phones also feature a 13MP wide-angle camera and 5MP macro snapper.
The Mi 10T Pro starts at €599. While the vanilla Mi 10T has a lower starting price of €499. Both the phones will go on sale starting tomorrow via Xiaomi’s own channels, but country-wise availability details are still awaited.
Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite
Coming to the Mi 10T Lite, it packs a 6.67-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, which is still quite impressive. It relies on Qualcomm’s freshly-launched Snapdragon 750G SoC and comes equipped with a 4,820mAh battery that also supports 33W fast charging. You get a 64MP camera at the back, assisted by an 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP depth sensor. It starts at €279 and will go sale starting October 14, but it will cost you only €249 if you grab one during the first flash sale on October 13 via Xiaomi’s official channels.
|Mi 10T
|Mi 10T Pro
|Mi 10T Lite
|6.67-inch
144Hz refresh rate
2400×1080 pixels
20:9 aspect ratio
650 nits peak brightness
HDR10 certification
MEMC support
|6.67-inch
144Hz refresh rate
2400×1080 pixels
20:9 aspect ratio
650 nits peak brightness
HDR10 certification
MEMC support
|6.67-inch
120Hz refresh rate
2400×1080 pixels
20:9 aspect ratio
450 nits brightness
HDR10 certification
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
|8GB+128GB
8GB+256GB
|6GB+128GB
8GB+128GB
|6GB + 64GB
6GB + 128GB
|108MP (f/1.69) main camera
Super Pixel with OIS
13MP ultra-wide
123° FOV
5MP macro camera
2-10cm range
|64MP (f/1.89) main camera
Super Pixel, no OIS
13MP ultra-wide
123° FOV
5MP macro camera
2-10cm range
|64MP (f/1.89) main camera
Super Pixel, no OIS
8MP ultra-wide
120° FOV
2MP macro camera
|20MP selfie camera
|20MP selfie camera
|16MP selfie camera
|5,000mAh battery
33W fast charging
|5,000mAh battery
33W fast charging
|4,820mAh battery
33W fast charging
|MIUI 10
Based on Android 10
|MIUI 10
Based on Android 10
|MIUI 10
Based on Android 10
|Cosmic Black
Lunar Silver
Aurora Blue
|Cosmic Black
Lunar Silver
|Atlantic Blue
Pearl Gray
Rose Gold
Beach
Source: Xiaomi Blog