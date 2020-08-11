Xiaomi held a special launch event today during which the company unveiled an absolutely bonkers-on-specs flagship called the Mi 10 Ultra. The device, as the ‘Ultra’ in its name makes it abundantly clear, is loaded to the brim with top-of-the-line hardware and some impressive features to go with it.

You get a curved 6.67-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, which is kept lit by a 4,500mAh battery that supports a super impressive 120W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging. At the heart is the Snapdragon 865 SoC paired with an overkill 16GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage.

There is an optically stabilized 48MP camera at the back that can capture 8K videos at 24fps, 4K videos at 60fps and slo-mo 1080p videos at 960fps frame rate. The 48MP telephoto lens can provide an impressive 10x optical and 120x digital zoom output. It is accompanied by a 20MP wide-angle camera and a 12MP portrait camera. Selfies and video calls are handled by a 20MP snapper that is backed by Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS).

Mi 10 Ultra price & availability

The Mi 10 Ultra starts at CNY 5299 (~ $762 / Rs. 57,000) and is currently up for pre-orders in China, but details about its international availability have not yet been revealed. The phone is up for grabs in a trio of colors – Obsidian Black, Mercury Silver and the stunning Transparent Edition.

Mi 10 Ultra specifications