Late last year, we reported that the foldable smartphone market is all set to expand in 2021. Google could try its hands at the foldable market. Plus, Chinese OEMs like OPPO, Vivo, and Xiaomi are also said to introduce their folding phones in 2021. Moreover, Xiaomi has already showcased its own take on the foldable segment in January 2020. However, we now have more details regarding the upcoming foldable device from the company.

The latest development comes from analyst Ross Young, who took to Twitter to reveal that Xiaomi’s first foldable could be called the Mi Mix 4 Pro Max. He further said that China Star is the display supplier, not SDC. And, the latter will provide an “in-folding display later in the year, which will be a little larger.” It led us to wonder which form-factor could Xiaomi adopt. Hence, I asked Ross in a tweet, to which he replied that Xiaomi’s upcoming foldable will be like the Mate XS. The Mi Mix 4 Pro Max could feature an out-folding display.

Is this one a clamshell like the Z Flip or a bigger, tablet-sized foldable like the Z Fold? — Prakhar Khanna (@Parkyprakhar) March 1, 2021

It was earlier reported that Xiaomi will have three types of devices. It is expected to unveil an out-folding phone, an in-folding device as well as a clamshell. However, we don’t know what type of display technology the devices are going to use.

Earlier, Ross had said that Samsung will announce at least three foldable phones as well. He claims that there will be no Z Fold Lite, which is surprising since several rumors have pointed towards the presence of the device. Instead, as per Ross, Samsung could announce a new Z Flip Lite in late 2021. The South Korean company is likely already working on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3, which are tipped to be announced in the third quarter of 2021. As per Young, the Galaxy Z Flip Lite will have a 6.7-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate.