Xiaomi has unveiled an all-new technology in the wireless charging segment. It has announced Mi Air Charge Technology that charges multiple devices simultaneously without the need for cables or a wireless charging stand. Yes, you read that right. It is a wire-less wireless charging technology. You don’t need to connect your device to the charger in the form of a stand. Xiaomi took to Twitter to announce its new technology.

The company’s patented Mi Air Charge Technology makes use of a special self-developed tower/box-like device. It uses beamforming technology to send millimeter waves directly to a device and charge it by converting these waves to electric power that charges the device. There are 144 beamforming antennas that transfer millimeter waves. The tower has 5 phase-detection antennas that will help it locate the precise position of your device within milliseconds.

We’re excited to bring you the remote charging technology – Mi Air Charge Technology! Charge multiple devices simultaneously while you’re gaming, walking around or even when something’s in the way, no strings attached. Another giant leap forward in wireless charging technology! Xiaomi

A compatible device is fitted with two antenna arrays similar to the ones in the charging device but much smaller in size. The first is a beacon array. It communicates with the charging tower. And, the second one is the receiving antenna array made up of 14 antennas that receive the millimeter waves. These are converted into electric power via a special circuit and used to charge the device.

As of now, the Mi Air Charge Technology supports the charging of multiple devices simultaneously at long-range at a maximum power of 5W per device. As per Adam Zeng Xuezhong, the new head of Xiaomi’s mobile division, the aim of this technology is to charge wearable devices such as smartwatches and fitness trackers in the future.

It's a tech demo, we won't be rolling out this tech to consumer products this year — Agatha Tang (@aggasaurus) January 29, 2021

That said, you won’t be getting your hands-on this tech for a while. Xiaomi’s Global PR, Agatha Tang confirmed that the company won’t be rolling out this technology to consumer products this year. Plus, health implications (if any) remain unknown.