Xiaomi's Black Shark 2 lights up just as pretty in leaked video

There are more smartphone options for gamers these days than for blockchain users, but for Xiaomi, it seems like the Black Shark phone wasn’t enough. It wants to go for a second.

The most recent evidence for a Black Shark 2 comes in the form of a video leaked to microblogging site Weibo, detailing all the colors that this new device could do. It was reproduced on YouTube by SlashLeaks.

Those who have seen the Razer Phone 2 with its RGB Chroma logo might be a little jealous with the gradients seen on both rear-side logo as well as the side rails.

Days ago, the Black Shark brand splashed on a new landing site, telling fans to stay tuned. Information from TENAA on this device is limited with GSMArena reporting only that it has a 4,000mAh battery. As for a release date? We’re left to figure.

Via
GSMArena
Source
Weibo
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
battery, Black Shark, Black Shark 2, China, gaming, Leaks, Rumors, Specs, Video, Xiaomi
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.