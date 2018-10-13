Xiaomi’s Black Shark 2 lights up just as pretty in leaked video
There are more smartphone options for gamers these days than for blockchain users, but for Xiaomi, it seems like the Black Shark phone wasn’t enough. It wants to go for a second.
The most recent evidence for a Black Shark 2 comes in the form of a video leaked to microblogging site Weibo, detailing all the colors that this new device could do. It was reproduced on YouTube by SlashLeaks.
Those who have seen the Razer Phone 2 with its RGB Chroma logo might be a little jealous with the gradients seen on both rear-side logo as well as the side rails.
Days ago, the Black Shark brand splashed on a new landing site, telling fans to stay tuned. Information from TENAA on this device is limited with GSMArena reporting only that it has a 4,000mAh battery. As for a release date? We’re left to figure.
Discuss This Post