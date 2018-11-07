Xiaomi’s AirDots are new wireless earphones for just $30

We keep seeing less audio jacks in smartphones and other devices. This also means that we are getting more Bluetooth earphones and headsets options to choose from. It’s true that these are not always cheap, but we now see Xiaomi’s new AirDots that look pretty good.

We could easily find a resemblance with Apple’s AirPods, but the biggest difference is in the price. Xiaomi’s AirDots are being sold already during its pre-order period in China for 199 Yuan, this translates to $29. There’s still no information on global availability, but man would that be great. You can buy 5 pairs of AirDots for the price of one pair AirPods and you get Bluetooth 5.0, 5 hours with mono audio and 4 hours in stereo. They come with a charging case that gives you up to 12 hours of battery life. We will only have to wait and see if they have good audio quality for that price.