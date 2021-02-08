Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 5G
Mi Mix 3 (Image for representation purposes only)

Xiaomi will be launching its Mi Mix 4 smartphone this year. The information comes straight from Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun who had recently teased the launch of the smartphone. He has now confirmed via Weibo that Xiaomi Mi Mi 4 will be launching this year. Moreover, it is tipped that Xiaomi will be launching a tablet this year. However, it is not clear whether or not it will be launched alongside the Mi Mix smartphone. For the unaware, Mi Mix 4 will be launched two years after its predecessor, Mi Mix 3 was launched.

Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun teased the presence of the next Mi Mix on Weibo. He had earlier confirmed in a press conference that the smartphone will launch this year. Jun also confirmed that Xiaomi will launch its next tablet soon. It is possible that the tablet will come with stylus support. There is not much information regarding the Mi Mix 4. However, as per a report by Gizmochina, it could be a foldable smartphone. It could be open and closed like a book. If this is indeed the case, it will make Mi Mix 4 Xiaomi’s first foldable smartphone offering.

Xiaomi is working on some futuristic smartphones for commercialization. It is tipped to be preparing three foldable smartphones for launch this year. It is rumored to have three types of devices. The company is expected to unveil an outfolding phone, an in-folding device as well as a clamshell. However, we don’t know what type of display technology the devices are going to use. Further, there is no word on when these smartphones will be launched. However, since Jun has confirmed the launch, the announcement could follow soon.

I’ve been associated with the tech industry since 2014 when I built my first blog. I’ve worked with Digit, one of India’s largest tech publications. As of now, I’m working as a News Editor at Pocketnow, where I get paid to use and write about cutting-edge tech. You can reach out to me at [email protected]
