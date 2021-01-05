Xiaomi Mi A3 Android 10 update

You must be familiar with the drill now. Xiaomi rolls out an update for the Mi A3. It comes with bugs. Xiaomi advises to not download the update and then pauses the roll out. Later, it rolls out a new update fixing the issue. It has happened yet again.

Xiaomi has had troubles with rolling out updates for the Mi A3. The company rolled out the Android 10 update for its Android One smartphone a number of times before getting it right. 

It seems like Xiaomi is again having troubles, but with the Android 11 roll out this time around. Recently, it rolled out the latest Android OS update for its Mi A3 phones, which caused some of them to brick. As a result, the company had to stop the rollout. It issued an apology soon after but there was no fix in sight. Now, Xiaomi has announced that it will be fixing these broken (software-wise) Mi A3 phones for free.

The company has requested the affected Mi A3 users to visit their nearest service center and the issue will be fixed for free. It doesn’t matter if your phone is under warranty or not, it will be fixed for free. However, the lost data might not be recovered.

We are aware of the issue on some Mi A3 devices following a recent Android 11 update. We have since halted the rollout. We kindly request users who experience this issue to visit any of the 2,000 plus service centers across the country nearer to you wherein a solution will be provided for free unconditionally (within or beyond warranty).We regret the inconvenience this has brought about. As a brand committed to offering the best possible user experience, we will continuously improve our products and services.

Xiaomi
I’ve been associated with the tech industry since 2014 when I built my first blog. I’ve worked with Digit, one of India’s largest tech publications. As of now, I’m working as a News Editor at Pocketnow, where I get paid to use and write about cutting-edge tech. You can reach out to me at [email protected]
You May Also Like
Motorola Nio
Motorola Nio Geekbench listing reveals Snapdragon 865 SoC, 8GB RAM, Android 11
Motorola Nio could feature a FHD+ (2520 x 1080 pixels) panel that offers a 90Hz refresh rate.
Motorola Capri
Motorola Capri Plus specs revealed via various certification sites
It could be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC.
global a pp spending pocketnow 2020
Global app spending across Android and iOS exceeded $406 million on Christmas
2020 has been a record-setting year for worldwide spending on mobile apps and games, which passed $100 billion in a single year: Sensor Tower