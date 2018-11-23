Xiaomi president posts to Weibo with 5G Mi Mix 3

“This may be the first 5G-delivered Weibo post.”

Xiaomi president and co-founder Lin Bin wrote that message along with a smiley emoticon before supposedly using another camera to take a picture of the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 connected with 5G. He would’ve had to upload the picture to the phone and attach it to the post before publishing it, all on 5G.

While the company didn’t commercially launch a 5G version of the Mi Mix 3 — it’s available in 4G form right now in China — it did tease developmental progress of one before the Mix 3’s announcement.

How close is Xiaomi to unlocking the gateway to 5G networks? We’ll see.