Xiaomi Watch S1 and TWS Earphones 3 launch alongside Xiaomi 12 Series

By Roland Udvarlaki December 28, 2021, 12:15 pm
Xiaomi Watch S1 and TWS EarPhones 3 Source: Xiaomi

Xiaomi unveiled the Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro flagships earlier today with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, while the Xiaomi 12X is powered by the Snapdragon 870 chip. Alongside the new 12 Series, Xiaomi also launch the Watch S1 and the new TWS Earphones 3 wireless earbuds.

Xiaomi Watch S1

The new Xiaomi Watch S1 is the company’s latest high-end smartwatch. The watch features a sapphire glass protector, a stainless steel body, and a fairly large circular 1.43-inch AMOLED display. The Watch S1 runs a custom software and it supports many third-party apps.

It supports over 117 sport modes, and it’s 5ATM waterproof, which means it can also track your swimming without issues. There are also a few sensors built-in, namely the heart rate and blood oxygen sensors, as well as sleep tracking. There’s on-board GPS, and you can also make calls thanks to the microphone and speakers. You can also make purchases wirelessly thanks to the NFC support. The Xiaomi Watch S1 has a 470 mAh battery, and the company claims it can last up to 12 days on a single charge.

Xiaomi TWS Earphones 3

Xiaomi didn’t share too much information about its True Wireless Earphones 3 devices, but we know that it comes with ANC that can cancel out up to 40dB noise around the user, providing a seamless and quiet experience. The earphones have three microphones built-in, and it comes with a transparency mode that can let in some outside noise. The earbuds are also IP55 water and dustproof.

The TWS Earphones 3 can last 7-hours on a single charge with ANC turned off, and 30-hours with the charging case. The charging case itself can be charged in two ways, either via a USB-C port or with a compatible Qi wireless charger.

Xiaomi Watch S1 and Earphones 3 Pricing

The Xiaomi TWS Earphones 3 will start at CNY 449 ($70). The Xiaomi Watch S1 will retail for CNY 1,049 ($165) for the rubber band variant, while the leather strap model will cost you CNY 1,199 ($175). Xiaomi hasn’t announced when any of these two devices would become available outside of China, and we don’t know how much they’ll cost in other regions.

