One company overtakes Samsung in India, or does it?

India became the second largest smartphone market in the world, after China. It surpassed the United States at the end of last year, according to a Canalys report. No wonder companies are fighting each other for smartphone domination in India, and one company managed to overtake Samsung.

Xiaomi snatched the first place from Samsung at the beginning of 2018. Now, two quarters later, Xiaomi managed to consolidate its leading position. 33.5 million units were shipped in India in Q2 of 2018, representing a 20% year-over-year growth. Xiaomi’s lead over Samsung is 2 million units at 10 million, compared to Samsung’s 8 million. This translates into a market share lead of 5.8%.

Interesting fact is that another report, based on analytic information from the market, claimed the exact opposite. Counterpoint Research said Samsung regained the first position from Xiaomi, for the same period, in India.

The two are followed by Vivo and OPPO, and, while all companies managed to increase the number of units shipped YoY, Xiaomi is the only one with a triple digit growth at 107.6%. “IDC believes Huawei should be seen as a serious long-term player in India market with all the ingredients to challenge Xiaomi and Samsung“, said Upasana Joshi, IDC India’s Associate Research Manager, Client Devices.

You can read the entire report by following the source link below.