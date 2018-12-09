Xiaomi won’t bring a phone to the US yet, but will bring a robot

At Xiaomi’s first pop-up event in the United States, the Chinese tech brand announced three new products that will be available in time for Christmas.

The Mi Wireless Charging Pad is being brought from overseas with up to 10 watts of charging capacity via the Qi protocol.

The Mi Robot Builder Rover is a 1,086-piece assembly kit that, much like K’NEX, teaches kids about programming an ARM processor. Xiaomi tells us that the American market will be getting the second-generation design, which allows users to build a rover, tank or bulldozer.

Finally, the Mi Home Security Camera 360 sounds like a pretty self-explanatory product that can be controlled with the Mi Home app as part of a larger smart home ecosystem.

No pricing has been revealed and no specific availability has been detailed. GSMArena reports that Walmart will be selling the products while we have been told that Amazon will also sell them.

The company also had its full fall smartphone lineup on display — the Mi 8, Mi 8 Explorer Edition, Mi 8 Pro, Mi 8 Lite, Mi 8 SE, Mi Mix 3 and Mi A2 — but did not announce sales in the United States. However, it does sell other products like a laser projector and electric scooter here.