Xiaomi has announced two new laptops for the Indian market. Dubbed as the RedmiBook Pro and RedmiBook e-Learning Edition, both these notebooks are powered by Intel’s 11th generation processors and run Windows 10 Home out of the box. They both feature a plastic body with a faux-metal finish.

First up, the RedmiBook Pro is a pricier one based on Intel’s Core i5-11300H processor with a max clock speed of 4.4 GHz. This processor is coupled with Intel’s Iris Xe Graphics. It comes with 8 GB of RAM and a 512 GB SSD.

The laptop features a 15.6-inch LCD with 1920 x 1080 resolution. The onboard keyboard has a scissor mechanism with 1.5 mm travel. Other features include an HD webcam, two 2 W stereo speakers, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, two USB 3.2, one USB 2.0, an HDMI 1.4, a 3.5 mm headphone jack, a mic, and a LAN port. The laptop is 2 cm thick and holds a 46 Whr battery with a 65 W power adapter. The machine weighs in at 1.8 kg.

The RedmiBook e-Learning Edition sports a similar 15.6-inch LCD with Full HD resolution. However, it is based on a less powerful Core i3-1115G4 processor paired with Intel UHD Graphics. It laptop comes with 8 GB of RAM and up to 512 GB of internal storage.

Much like the RedmiBook Pro, the e-Learning Edition comes with scissor keys that offer 1.5 mm travel. The notebook has an HD webcam, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, Kensington Lock for security, an SD card reader, a couple of USB 3.2 ports, one USB 2.0 port, an HDMI 1.4, a headphone jack, and a LAN port. The laptop is 2 cm thick and tips the scales at 1.8 kg. It holds a 46 WHr battery rated 10-hours of usage on a single charge.

The RedmiBook Pro and RedmiBook e-Learning Edition will be available for purchase on August 6 in India. The RedmiBook Pro is priced at Rs 49,999, which roughly translates to $673. The e-Learning Edition’s base model with 256 GB SSD costs Rs 41,999 ($565), whereas the 512 GB SSD variant will set you back for Rs 44,999 ($605).