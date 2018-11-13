Xiaomi UK’s “Crazy Deal” failed spectacularly as a contest

Xiaomi has announced its entry into the United Kingdom’s smartphone market and it also has set its sights for a store in central London come November 18th.

Between curtain calls, the Chinese tech company decided to put on what it originally wanted to call a “Crazy Deal,” wherein the company would make a total of only 10 phones available to UK customers for £1. The phones would be sold over the course of four scheduled times.

However, it has since had to apologize to fans after it decided to change the branding of the promotion to “Flash Sale,” noting that it did not realize also that the public would expect more units to be made available at the token price point.

A statement to our Mi Fans: pic.twitter.com/Ij2jmrinaN — XiaomiUK (@XiaomiUK_) November 12, 2018

The webpage for the “Crazy Deal” was supposedly designed to only show the £1 price to 10 random customers while all others would see the words “Sold Out.”

The BBC reports that complaints have been made to the Advertising Standards Authority. ASA’s rules indicate that contests must make terms abundantly clear and “in a timely fashion” — terms of the contest were only accessible through a link at the foot of the page.

Xiaomi has held another such event in Spain, providing 50 devices at €1 apiece.