Xiaomi is entering UK smartphone market on November 8th

Xiaomi is starting to get more aggressive after launching its new MI Mix 3. The fourth largest smartphone brand in the world is making its way to another market in Europe starting next month.

There are rumors that say that Xiaomi is going to enter US market sometime in 2019. That’s great, but people in the UK are going to have something else to be glad about. The Mi Mix 3 will probably arrive in the UK because Xiaomi will be entering this market from November 8th. Sales and Marketing Director Wilkin Lee will lead the team, and they’re also going to host a Mi Community London treasure hunt on the 27th.