Xiaomi and its sub-brand Redmi has been launching a number of new products lately. Most of their new phones are 5G-capable. According to a new report the company will stop manufacturing 4G phones altogether by the end of 2020.

The information comes from Xiaomi co-founder and CEO Lei Jun. He was recently interviewed by Xinhua, where he revealed the future plans of his company.

According to him, 5G is all set to revolutionize the industry with applications like 4K / 8K video conferencing, cloud gaming (game streaming), and auto-pilot. Therefore, Xiaomi is focusing on launching 5G phones.

As per the interview, Xiaomi has basically cleared its 4G mobile phones and turned to 5G. However, we believe that could be the case in China and other 5G-ready markets. We expect Xiaomi to still launch 4G devices in markets like India.

Xiaomi will be focusing more on mobile and AIoT. Moreover, the company has already begun pre-research on 6G and satellite internet technology.

