Xiaomi Mi 10

Xiaomi and its sub-brand Redmi has been launching a number of new products lately. Most of their new phones are 5G-capable. According to a new report the company will stop manufacturing 4G phones altogether by the end of 2020.

The information comes from Xiaomi co-founder and CEO Lei Jun. He was recently interviewed by Xinhua, where he revealed the future plans of his company.

According to him, 5G is all set to revolutionize the industry with applications like 4K / 8K video conferencing, cloud gaming (game streaming), and auto-pilot. Therefore, Xiaomi is focusing on launching 5G phones.

As per the interview, Xiaomi has basically cleared its 4G mobile phones and turned to 5G. However, we believe that could be the case in China and other 5G-ready markets. We expect Xiaomi to still launch 4G devices in markets like India.

Xiaomi will be focusing more on mobile and AIoT. Moreover, the company has already begun pre-research on 6G and satellite internet technology.

Source

You May Also Like
Motorola RAZR
Second-gen Moto Razr foldable phone could be launched in September
It will be interesting to see if Motorola uses the same design language or goes for a different take for its second foldable phone.
Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom launch today: How to watch
The launch event will begin at 10:30 AM CET / 2 PM IST today.
Android 10 update
OPPO K3 starts receiving ColorOS 7 update based on Android 10
It is 467MB in size.