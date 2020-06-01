Xiaomi has revealed the name of its upcoming laptop. The Mi Notebook will launch in India on June 11. The laptop will make its global debut in India. Manu Kumar Jain, Xiaomi India MD took to Twitter to announce the latest development.

The teaser poster shared alongside the tweet reveals very little information. However, the display seems to feature slim bezels. While this is Xiaomi’s first laptop launch in India, it has already announced several laptops in China under the Mi and Redmi brand. The Mi laptops include Mi Notebook Air, Mi Notebook Pro 15, and Mi Gaming Laptop.

📢 The brand new #MiNotebook will make its #Global #Debut in #India and will be:



🇮🇳 India 1st

🇮🇳 India exclusive

🇮🇳 Made for India



Block the date: 𝐉𝐔𝐍𝐄 𝟏𝟏.



No, it's not exactly what you're thinking 😇. RT 🔁 if you can't wait to see it.#Xiaomi ❤️️ pic.twitter.com/IKYkHnSQAk — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) June 1, 2020

The Xiaomi Mi Notebook launch will kick off at 12 noon on June 11. It will be an online-only event.