Xiaomi is hosting a live online event on May 8 in India. The company will be launching its Mi 10 at the event. Now, Xiaomi has teased to launch a new IoT product that is touted to turn any regular TV into a smart TV.

The information comes from Xiaomi India Managing Director Manu Kumar Jain’s tweet. Xiaomi has a range of Mi Box models in China. It launched the Mi Box 4 SE in January last year. Further, there’s also the Mi Box 4 and Mix Box S.

Xiaomi could be launching the Mi Box S, which enables 4K HDR experience along with Android TV support. However, the teased IoT product could also be the Mi TV Stick.

Source: Twitter

