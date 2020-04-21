Mi 10 Lite
Up next
Author
Tags

Recent rumors claimed that Xiaomi could launch the Mi 10 Lite soon, courtesy of its discussion thread found in the Mi Community. Today, the company posted on Weibo that the Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition (aka Mi 10 Lite) 5G phone will be launched on April 27 at 2 PM (local time). Xiaomi will also introduce MIUI 12 at the same event.

Mi 10 Lite

As per an alleged leaked poster, the Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite will feature a quad rear camera setup. It is tipped to include a periscope zoom lens that may enable up to 50x zoom on the device. It is rumored to pack a 4,160mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging.

A variant of Mi 10 Lite 5G was launched in Europe recently. However, it does not sport a periscope zoom lens. Hence, it looks like the Mi 10 Lite for China could be coming with an enhanced camera setup.

Via: Gizmochina

You May Also Like

iPhones with 5G mmWave support may take longer to launch

It seems that we could have to wait a bit longer to receive iPhones with 5G mmWave support because of certain issues concerning Apple’s new 5G antennas
iPhone 11 Pro price in India

Today’s deals include Apple deals, the Moto One Action and more

Today’s deals include refurbished Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max devices, the latest AirPods Pro and some other interesting goodies

Google brings Braille input to Android with TalkBack keyboard

The TalkBack keyboard with a Braille input interface is now rolling out for all devices running Android 5.0 or a later version.