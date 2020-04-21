Recent rumors claimed that Xiaomi could launch the Mi 10 Lite soon, courtesy of its discussion thread found in the Mi Community. Today, the company posted on Weibo that the Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition (aka Mi 10 Lite) 5G phone will be launched on April 27 at 2 PM (local time). Xiaomi will also introduce MIUI 12 at the same event.

As per an alleged leaked poster, the Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite will feature a quad rear camera setup. It is tipped to include a periscope zoom lens that may enable up to 50x zoom on the device. It is rumored to pack a 4,160mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging.

A variant of Mi 10 Lite 5G was launched in Europe recently. However, it does not sport a periscope zoom lens. Hence, it looks like the Mi 10 Lite for China could be coming with an enhanced camera setup.

Via: Gizmochina