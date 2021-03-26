Xiaomi recently announced that it will be hosting an event on March 29 in China. It will be announcing the Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11 Pro and some sort of Mi Mix device, which is rumored to be a foldable phone. Now, a new poster from the company reveals that it will also be announcing an in-house chipset during the event.

For reference, this is not the first time that the company is launching a custom silicone. Back in 2017, it had launched the Surge S1 chipset, which was found on the Mi 5C, and it was touted to be more powerful than Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 625 SoC.

As per a new poster shared by Xiaomi on Chinese microblogging website Weibo (via Android Authority), a new “self-developed chip” is coming soon at the March 29 event. The poster was also shared by several company executives with the words ‘surged’ or ‘surging.’

This hints that Xiaomi might continue with the naming scheme for its custom SoCs. The company is yet to share any information about the upcoming chip. However, it could also mean that the upcoming chip won’t be groundbreaking.

As for the March 29 event, Xiaomi will be announcing its Mi 11 Ultra and Mi 11 Pro. Further, it is tipped to launch the Mi Notebook Pro laptop. Plus it could launch a Mi Mix smartphone, which might be a foldable.The upcoming Mi Mix smartphone could be a Huawei Mate Xs-like outward folding phone, and it might be called the Mi Mix 4 Pro Max.

The Xiaomi foldable could feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. It is said to sport a 108MP primary camera sensor, which could be accompanied by two more camera sensors that are unknown. It is tipped to pack a 5,000mAh battery. Plus, it is rumored to come equipped with a 7–inch screen with support for a 120Hz high refresh rate.