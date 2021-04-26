Lately, some of Xiaomi’s flagship features are trickling down to the mid-range segment. The specifications like a 108MP camera and 120Hz AMOLED display are now part of the Redmi Note 10 Pro, which costs a fraction of the Mi 11 Ultra – a flagship device. It looks like Xiaomi has some solid plans up its sleeves to keep the flagship smartphones updated with fresh specifications. It is now tipped that the company is working on a smartphone that will have a 200MP primary rear camera.

According to a report from tipster Digital Chat Station (via ITHome), Xiaomi is working on a 200MP camera-equipped smartphone, which will be the most amount of megapixels on a smartphone. As of now, 108MP is the largest count of megapixels that is found on several devices including the likes of Samsung, Realme, and Xiaomi itself. In fact, the Chinese manufacturer has launched the most number of smartphones with a 108MP primary rear camera.

As per the report, Samsung could be developing this 200MP sensor alongside Xiaomi. The upcoming camera sensor is speculated to have 0.64um unit pixel, which is far less than the 1.4μm unit pixel area of ​​ISOCELL GN2. There is no further information regarding the camera sensor as of now. This sensor could come equipped in lower-priced flagships as the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC supports 200MP photos.

The report follows up on the recent leak from tipster @IceUniverse who had claimed that Samsung is planning to launch a new innovative sensor this year. It could be launched under the company’s ISOCELL moniker. While the information isn’t confirmed, Samsung had also hinted at developing a 200MP sensor as a successor to its 108MP camera found on the Galaxy S21 Ultra. Moreover, the South Korean tech giant could use it on its next Galaxy S-series flagship. However, this is just speculation and no solid rumors have pointed towards the development yet.